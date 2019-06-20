Tom Griffin, Carton Square, Maynooth and Muckross, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR