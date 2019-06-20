Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RACINGFrankie Dettori has ridden four of the six winners today at Royal Ascot, including the feature race, the Ascot Gold Cup.The 48-year-old guided...
Killarney Court hears couple failed to pay their €1,600 hotel bill
Killarney District Court has heard a couple failed to pay their €1,600 hotel bill.23-year-old Kelvin Dolan of 60 Fairhill Drive, Cork and 20-year-old Terry...
Improved compliance rate for Kerry mental health facilities
Two Kerry mental health facilities have improved their compliance rates, according to a new report.The Mental Health Commission compiled the report after carring out...
Tom Griffin, Carton Square, Maynooth and Muckross, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm - 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Cathedral. ...
David (D.J.) Fleming, St. Brendan’s Place, Killarney
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Removal at 9:00pm on Friday evening to St....
Latest Sports
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RACINGFrankie Dettori has ridden four of the six winners today at Royal Ascot, including the feature race, the Ascot Gold Cup.The 48-year-old guided...
Kerry Basketball Club Players Feature In Irish 3 x 3 Panel
There's plenty of Kerry involvement in the Ireland senior men's 3x3 team which will take part in next week's FIBA Europe Cup qualifiers.The men's...
Cork Forward Leaving League Relegation Behind To Focus On Kerry
A member of the Cork football panel says his inter-county career is too short to be dwelling on his county's relegation to Division 3...