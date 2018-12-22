Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Lisselton
Latest News
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
East Kerry Title For Crokes
Dr.Crokes are East Kerry Senior football champions, beating Kilcummin 3-24 to 1-8 in the Final of the O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club and...
Tom Flahive, Moybella, Lisselton
Start Dates Revealed For 2019 Underage League of Ireland Seasons
Start dates have been revealed for the 2019 Underage League of Ireland seasons: U17-week ending 3rd March U13 and U19-week ending 10th March U15-week ending 17th March.Groups...
MD O’Sheas Win Munster Senior Inter-Firm Final
Munster Senior Inter-Firm FinalMd O'Sheas (Kerry) 6-9 Boston Scientific (Tipperary) 2-6Kerry champions Md O'Sheas turned in a very impressive performance in UL to...
