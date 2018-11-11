Tom Doyle, Goldens Height, Sneem & formerly of Beaufort.

Reposing in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem, tomorrow Monday from 5pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Drummond Bros., Undertakers, Sneem.

