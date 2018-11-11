Reposing in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem, tomorrow Monday from 5pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Drummond Bros., Undertakers, Sneem.
Tom Doyle, Goldens Height, Sneem & formerly of Beaufort.
