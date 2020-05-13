Tom Doyle Castleinch, Bridge Road, Listowel.

A private funeral will take place for Tom and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. A live stream of Tom’s Requiem Mass will be shown on St. Mary’s Church website www.listowelparish.com on Friday at 11.30 AM

Enquiries to Gleasure Funeral Home Greenville Tralee.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****