Tom Dillon

St. Brendan’s Park Tralee and formerly of Gortacloghan Listowel.

A Private family funeral will take place for Tom on Saturday October 17th at 12.30 PM at Our lady and Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.stbrendansparishtralee.org

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in New Rath Cemetery Tralee.

Family flowers only please donations if desired directly to The palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed by partner Rose, brothers Patrick, Tim, Bertie and Mattie, sisters Margaret and Martina, sisters in law, other relatives, neighbours and his many friends including his friends in St. Senan’s football club.

Enquiries to Mc Elligotts Funeral Home Tralee.

