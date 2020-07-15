Tom Curtayne of Dunmaniheen, Killorglin

A private family funeral will take place on Friday July 17th leaving from his home at 10.00 AM for Requiem mass at 10.30 AM at St James’s Church Killorglin, burial to Ardmoniel cemetery Killorglin.

The house will be strictly private please, family flowers only, donations if desired to the palliative car unit at University Hospital Kerry.

Mass will be live streamed www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

