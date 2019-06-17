Tom (Bawn) Kennedy, Coumduff, Annascaul and formerly of Kilburn, London.

Reposing at his nephew Colm’s home in Anagap, Annascaul this (Monday) evening from 4pm – 7pm, with removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul, arriving at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery, Annascaul. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Kerry Manager Not Reading Much Into Last Year’s Victory Over Cork
Kerry manager Peter Keane says he wouldn’t read much into last year’s victory over Cork when it comes to Saturday’s Munster Senior Football Championship...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERChelsea are yet to make a formal approach for Derby County manager Frank Lampard.The 40-year old is believed to be Chelsea's preferred...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday 18th June Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7:30 Castlemaine Utd v Classic FC ...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killorglin(Men's Section)Winners of the Laune Landscapes 18 Hole Strokeplay this weekend 15th & 16th of June are as follows: 1st Place - Brendan Quirke...
Tralee Mayor says the town needs a new purpose built courthouse
A new purpose built courthouse would be the best option for Tralee, according to the newly elected Mayor of Tralee, Jim Finucane.The Courts Service...
