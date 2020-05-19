Tom Barrett, Greenville, Listowel.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday morning at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed live on www.listowelparish.com , followed by a private burial in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Funeral is strictly family only.

