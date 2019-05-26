Toireasa Ferris elected to Tralee Local Electoral Area

Sinn Féin outgoing Cllr Toireasa Ferris has been elected on the fourth count of the Tralee Local Electoral Area, taking the second seat – Norma Foley of Fianna Fáil took the first seat this morning.
The candidate with the lowest number of votes, Independent Ted Cronin was eliminated – his 225 votes will now be distributed among the remaining 11 candidates.
Results of count 4 from the Tralee Local Electoral Area (the distribution of Bec Fahy’s 184 votes)
Ted Cronin (Independent) +12 225
Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) +11 1,167
Toireasa Ferris (Sinn Féin) +36 1,636
Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) +6 1,257
Mary Fitzgibbon (Aontú) +2 338
Cathal Foley (Sinn Féin) +5 674
Anne-Marie Fuller (Green Party) +45 753
Sam Locke (Independent) +11 862
Dr Bridget O’Brien (Fine Gael) +4 647
Terry O’Brien (Labour Party) +17 1,568
Mikey Sheehy (Fianna Fáil) +5 1,318
Ben Slimm (Labour) +11 443
Johnnie Wall (Fianna Fáil) +3 458
Cllr Ferris was initially co-opted to the Tralee area of Kerry County Council in 2003 to replace her father Martin due to the dual-mandate. She was then elected to the council the following year, and has retained her seat since.
She was co-opted onto Tralee Town Council in 2008 and elected the following year, but stepped down in 2012.
