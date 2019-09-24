Toireasa Ferris attends her final KCC meeting

Tributes were paid across the political divide in Aras an Chontae as Toireasa Ferris attended her final meeting as a councillor.

The Sinn Fein councillor, who has spent the past 16 years as a member of the local authority, announced in August that she was stepping back from politics for health reasons.

Councillors said Toireasa Ferris was a fair, fearless and hard-working politician who represented her constituents very well.

Councillor Maura Healy-Rae said Toireasa was the best performer in the council chamber by far while her party colleague Robert Beasley said she was a defender of the under-privileged.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell said Cllr Ferris would be missed from the chamber and wished her well for the future.