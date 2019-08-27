TJ Hannon, Ballysheen, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at his residence in Ballysheen, Abbeydorney tomorrow Wednesday (Aug 28th) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Thursday for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to, The Palliative Care and the Coronary Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.