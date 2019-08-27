TJ Hannon, Ballysheen, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at his residence in Ballysheen, Abbeydorney tomorrow Wednesday (Aug 28th) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Thursday for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to, The Palliative Care and the Coronary Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Meet the Roses Part 2 – August 27th, 2019
Three Rose of Tralee contestants, Meath Rose Meghan Byrne, Sydney Rose Rebecca Mazza and Arizona Rose Kayla Gray came into studio this morning, along with...
Kenmare Sea Rescue – August 27th, 2019
Sailors were rescued in Kenmare Bay last evening after falling overboard – it was one of a number of emergencies in Kerry waters yesterday...
Kerry Sailors Set for World and European Championships
Five Young Tralee Friends Qualify for World Sailing ChampionshipsTadgh Ó Loingsigh and his crew on Janx Spirit from Tralee Bay Sailing Club are the...
Gardaí appoint head of new Southern Region
An Garda Síochána have appointed a head of the new Southern Region which includes Kerry.Assistant Garda Commissioner Ann-Marie McMahon is to take up the...
Kerry rescue service members risk their lives to respond to emergencies
Members of the rescue services in Kerry are risking their lives to respond to emergency calls.That's according to Captain Raymond Ross of Seafari Cruises,...
Latest Sports
Sean O Shea Relishing Chance To Play In All Ireland Final
With only days to the All-Ireland Final, Kenmare’s Sean O Shea is looking forward to taking on Dublin in Croke Park and bidding for...
Kerry Minor Champions To Be Determined Tonight
The Garveys County Minor Champions will be decided tonight.East Kerry take on St Brendans Board in the decider which throws in at 7pm in...