Timothy V. (Ted) Sheehan, Mounthawk Manor, Tralee and formerly of Kenmare.

Beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Elizabeth, David, Tim, Conor, Olive and Marlene.

Sadly missed by his living family, his fifteen grandchildren, brother Jack, sister Kitty, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Greg, Markus and Christophe, daughters-in-law Bernie, Noelle and Sinéad, sister-in-law Mary T., relatives and many friends, especially Breda.

A private family funeral will take place for Ted with the requiem mass being streamed on Tuesday (July 14th) at 11am on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net and interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****