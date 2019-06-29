Timothy (Timo) O’Sullivan, Gortagullane, Muckross & Woodlawn, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (June 30th) from 6.30pm -7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church of The Holy Spirit, Muckross, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (July 1st) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Kilflynn Fairy Festival commences this evening
The Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival will be bringing a bit of magic to the area this evening.The festival begins with the street parade at...
Calls for training programme for lone parents to be made available in Kerry
There are calls for a training programme which helps lone parents to support themselves, to be made available in Kerry.CEO of One Family Karen...
Film star Gregory Peck’s son to present award in Dingle
The Dingle International Film Festival comes to an end this weekend after 13 years.Festival Director Maurice Galwey says they're unable to employ the staff...
Cahersiveen Rowing Preview
There's rowing taking place in Cahersiveen tomorrow.Previewing is Mary B Teahan
Gaynor Cup In Full Swing For Kerry
The Kerry U15 girls are in action this weekend.They are taking part in the Gaynor cup at UL today.Their first game of the day...
Latest Sports
Cahersiveen Rowing Preview
There's rowing taking place in Cahersiveen tomorrow.Previewing is Mary B Teahan
Gaynor Cup In Full Swing For Kerry
The Kerry U15 girls are in action this weekend.They are taking part in the Gaynor cup at UL today.Their first game of the day...
Denny U17 League Final Decision Takes Place Tomorrow
The Denny U-17 League Final is down for decision tomorrow.At 5 it’s Rattoo Rovers against Killarney Celtic.Conor McCarthy is Manager of Killarney Celtic