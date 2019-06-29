Timothy (Timo) O’Sullivan, Gortagullane, Muckross & Woodlawn, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (June 30th) from 6.30pm -7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church of The Holy Spirit, Muckross, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (July 1st) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.