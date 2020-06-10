Timothy ‘Timmy’ O’Connor, Meenganaire, Knocknagoshel

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Funeral mass will take place on Thursday (June 11th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Funeral mass is for family members only. A memorial mass to celebrate Timmy’s life will be held at a later date. Live streaming of funeral mass will be available Thursday on the St. Mary’s Church Facebook Page.

