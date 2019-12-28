Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel on Sunday (Dec.29th), from 3pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Truck overturns on N86
A truck has overturned on the main N86 Tralee to Dingle road.It happened in the last hour on the stretch of road between Lispole...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
North Kerry Novice Cup FinalSaturday 28th December @ 2pm Venue: ORahilly Park BallylongfordBallydonoghue C v Knockanure
Call for seal cull in west Kerry
A group of inshore fishermen in west Kerry are calling for an immediate cull of seals in the area around the Blasket Islands.They claim...
Festivals continue to be focus for Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce
Festivals continue to be a major focus for Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.That's according to Chamber President, Paul Sherry.He says among some changes...
Day 3 of St Mary’s Basketball Blitz Underway
St. Mary's Basketball club's academy children made history last evening when they became the youngest ever players to take part in the event which...
Scotts Lakers Are Kerry’s Only Representatives On National Basketball Scene Today
Scott's Lakers are the sole Kerry representatives on the National Scene this weekend.They have travelled to IT Carlow in Mens Division One.It is an...