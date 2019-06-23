Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Latest News
Interview With Aoife Callaghan; Sports Psychology & High Profile Female Sports In Ireland
The importance of sports psychology is ever growing.Gradually it has become an accepted part of the day to day participation in and preparation for...
Timothy (Timmy) Nolan, 1 Feale Drive, Listowel
Reposing at Lyon's Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass...
Novice Club Football Victory For Scartaglin
Scartaglin were victorious in the Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship Final.They overcame Castlegregory 1-8 to 1-7.Castlegregory opened up a 3 points to 1...
KDL Division 1A League Final Glory For Rattoo
Rattoo Rovers are Denny Division 1A League winners.In the Final they beat Ballyhar Dynamos 5-2.Padraig Boyle had a first half hat-trick, netting...
Donegal For Kerry In Super 8s
Kerry will face Donegal in Phase 2 of the Super 8s.Donegal have won the Ulster Senior Football Championship thanks to a 1-24 to 2-16...
Latest Sports
Interview With Aoife Callaghan; Sports Psychology & High Profile Female Sports In Ireland
The importance of sports psychology is ever growing.Gradually it has become an accepted part of the day to day participation in and preparation for...
Novice Club Football Victory For Scartaglin
Scartaglin were victorious in the Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship Final.They overcame Castlegregory 1-8 to 1-7.Castlegregory opened up a 3 points to 1...
KDL Division 1A League Final Glory For Rattoo
Rattoo Rovers are Denny Division 1A League winners.In the Final they beat Ballyhar Dynamos 5-2.Padraig Boyle had a first half hat-trick, netting...