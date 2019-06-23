Timothy (Timmy) Nolan, 1 Feale Drive, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

