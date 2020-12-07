Timothy (Tim) O’Brien, Toor, Duagh.

Predeceased by his parents Dermot and Joan, brothers Vincent,Jerry and Thomas. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Nuala, son Gerard, daughters Marie, Joan and Nora, grandchildren Sinead, Fiona, John, Yvonne, Rebecca, Rachel and Emily,great-grandchildren Cora and Ollie, brothers John and Eamon, sisters Marie and Nina, sons-in-law Kieran and Sean, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Tim, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh, on Tuesday afternoon at 1 pm. Mass will be live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page). Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

