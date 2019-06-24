Timothy ‘Thade’ O’Sullivan-Curney, Moulna Horna, Greeane, Blackwater, Kenmare

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday Evening form 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Templenoe Church. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Templenoe Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.

