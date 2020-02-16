Timothy Moriarty, Brefini House, Aghadoe, Killarney and formerly of Sheans West, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal at 7:00 pm to Prince of Peace Church,Fossa,Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
North Kerry farmer fined for failing to protect watercourses from soiled water
A North Kerry farmer has been fined for failing to protect watercourses from soiled water.53-year-old Liam Lane of Carrigeen, Brosna, appeared in Tralee District...
Kerry Winner At National Coursing Meeting
Boylesportsmagic has taken the honours in the Champion Stake at the national meeting in Clonmel.Upper Hand won the Derby, with the Oaks going to...
Speed indicator signs urgently needed along Castleisland road
Speed indicator signs are urgently needed to curb excessive speeding along a Castleisland road.Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly highlighted the speeding issue along the Castleisland...
D Day Approaches For Presidential Candidates
There's just two weeks to go before the election for GAA President.Congress take place at the end of the month.We've been speaking with John...
