Timothy Buckley, Villa Maria, Curragh, Aghadoe, Killarney and formerly of Mileen, Kilcummin, Killarney.

A private funeral will take place for Timothy Buckley in the Price of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requueim mass will be live streamed on www.churchcmedia.tv on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial aftrerwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Community Team. House Private Please.

