Timmy Walsh, Dirha East, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (March 3rd) from 7.30pm to 9pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2pm, with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.  Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation, or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR