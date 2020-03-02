Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (March 3rd) from 7.30pm to 9pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2pm, with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation, or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.
Timmy Walsh, Dirha East, Listowel.
RUGBYLeinster's uncapped pair Ryan Baird and Will Connors will both link up with the Ireland senior squad this week.With Saturday's Six Nations meeting with...
Michael Rochford, The Cashen, Ballyduff.
reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Tuesday from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass...
Kerry College Opens Doors to the Public – March 2nd, 2020
Acting Director of Further Education and Training of Kerry ETB Stephen Goulding and Admissions Officer at Kerry College John Herlihy chat to Jerry about...
Your Employment Rights Regarding Coronavirus – March 2nd, 2020
Jerry speaks to Caroline McEnery of the HR suite about what entitlements employees have in relation to the coronavirus.
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 2B 7-00 Windmill Utd B v AC Athletic B , Venue Mounthawk Park .
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Results from the Lee Strand Sponsered Tournament in Aid of Chernobyl Children Tralee and District Fund:Div 3. Jaeb Workman (Killarney) & Barry O’Connor (Kingdom)...