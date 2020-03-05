Timmy Sheehan, Oakpark Terrace, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (March 6th) from 7pm to 9pm. Removal at 9pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.  Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Friends of University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

