Timmy Sheehan, Oakpark Terrace, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (March 6th) from 7pm to 9pm. Removal at 9pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Friends of University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Credit Union County Football League Round 1 Preview
Austin Stacks will open the defence of the Credit Union County Senior Football League title this weekend.The Rockies will host Kenmare Shamrocks in Division...
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSlattery's Carpets 14s Premier DivisionKillarney Celtic 2-3 Killarney AthleticFIXTURESWorld of Tiles 13 Premier Listowel Celtic v Tralee Dynamos 5pmHealy Family 15's Shield Fenit v Dingle...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYConnacht and Munster's upcoming PRO14 games in Italy have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.Munster had been due to play Bennetton in...
€360,000 Kilcummin roadworks to go ahead following delay to sewerage scheme project
Road works of almost €360,000 in Kilcummin will now go ahead, following the announcement that the proposed start date for the sewerage scheme has...
NPWS says deer cull was completed in full yesterday despite protest
The National Parks and Wildlife Service says a planned cull of deer in Killarney National Park was neither called off or interrupted by a...
Latest Sports
Credit Union County Football League Round 1 Preview
Austin Stacks will open the defence of the Credit Union County Senior Football League title this weekend.The Rockies will host Kenmare Shamrocks in Division...
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSlattery's Carpets 14s Premier DivisionKillarney Celtic 2-3 Killarney AthleticFIXTURESWorld of Tiles 13 Premier Listowel Celtic v Tralee Dynamos 5pmHealy Family 15's Shield Fenit v Dingle...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYConnacht and Munster's upcoming PRO14 games in Italy have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.Munster had been due to play Bennetton in...