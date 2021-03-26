Timmy Hickey, Aunaskirtane, Rathmore.

Timmy’s Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Monday at 11.30am passing by Rathmore football field and the Holy Family National School to St. Joseph’s Church for a private Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Mass can be viewed live on www.rathmoreparish.ie

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

