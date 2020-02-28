Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh. Rosary from 6pm to 8pm on Saturday (Sat 29th Feb). Waking from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday. Removal at 7pm on Sunday to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass will take place at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.
Hugh O’Keeffe, Ranaleen, Currow.
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen this evening (Fri Feb 28th) from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow. ...
Timmy ‘Danny Tim’ O’Sullivan, Gleesk, Kells and formerly of Couneragh, Glenbeigh.
Kerry ambulance staff raise concern over coronavirus protective clothing
Ambulance staff working in Kerry have raised concerns over protective clothing they must wear if they're dealing with a suspected case of coronavirus. Paramedics have...
Parts of Killarney National Park to be closed for deer cull
Parts of Killarney National Park will close for two days in the coming weeks to facilitate a limited deer cull.The National Parks and Wildlife...
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 1: St Marys A 30, Kenmare Kestrels A 45MENS DIVISION 1: Tralee Imperials v St Brendans, at 8:15WOMENS DIVISION...
Friday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Mixed League Div 5 Moyvane 3 Listowel 4
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERManchester United, Wolves and Rangers will all be in today's draw for the last-16 of the Europa League.But both Arsenal and Celtic will be...