Timmy ‘Danny Tim’ O’Sullivan, Gleesk, Kells and formerly of Couneragh, Glenbeigh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh.  Rosary from 6pm to 8pm on Saturday (Sat 29th Feb). Waking from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday.  Removal at 7pm on Sunday to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh.  Requiem mass will take place at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.

