Timmy Daly, Courthouse Lawn and formerly of Ballygologue Park, Listowel and Mountcoal.

Dear father of Lucinda (England). Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Stella, Billy and Tyler, son-in-law John, brother Dermot, sister-in-law Kay, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Timmy with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11:30 am on Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

