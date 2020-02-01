Timmie (Timothy) O’Sullivan, Ballinoe, Milltown and formerly of Rusheen, Castlemaine.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies tomorrow Sunday from 3pm to 6pm.  Requiem mass will take place at the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies on  Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery, Firies.  Family flowers only, donations if desired to Comfort for Chemo, Tralee.

