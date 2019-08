Timeless & Irish returns to the Gleneagle Ballroom, Killarney on Monday September 23rd. Radio Kerry’s Billy Donegan welcomes:

Patrick Feeney

AnneMarie O Riordan

Shaun O Dowd

PJ Murrihy

Spailpin

Pat McKenna

Bryan Murphy

Muriel O Connor

Fran Curry

The entertainment runs from 8pm til late! Music by the Ryan Turner Band.

Tickets from €27 available from Radio Kerry, Tralee and online on Eventbrite.