Timeframe for planning applications extended due to COVID-19

The timeframe for making or objecting to a planning application has been extended due to coronavirus.

That’s according to Kerry County Council, in their latest COVID-19 update.

These changes apply to applications to the council and An Bórd Pleanála.

These changes to the planning system are in place up to and including May 9th.

They see 42 days added to the statutory time period for processing planning applications under the Planning Acts.

Planning applications can continue to be made by post to Kerry County Council.

All applications can be viewed on the council’s website (http://www.kerrycoco.ie/planning/online-planning-enquiry/)

Submissions or observations on planning applications can continue to be made by post to the council.

The extended timeframes also apply to planning appeals, which An Bórd Pleanála will continue to receive by post.

Pre-planning (under Section 247) meetings with Kerry County Council continue online and by phone only.