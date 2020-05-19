Timeframe extended for submissions on redevelopment of North Kerry accident blackspot

Kerry County Council has extended the time for people to make their views known on plans to redevelop a North Kerry accident blackspot.

The local authority is seeking Part 8 approval, where the council applies for planning permission, for the Dale Road, also known at the Rathscannel road between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff.

Due to COVID-19, the proposed plans are now available to view online only until May 29th, and submissions and observations can be made up until June 12th.

As well as being used by locals, this section of the R556 is used by tourists travelling to Ballybunion.

It’s built on bog and has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents; it’s been closed since last July for site investigation works.

Kerry County Council launched a public consultation on its plans for the R556 Ballinclogher to Rathscannel Road Improvement Project.

The proposed works involve the realignment of 2.2km of single carriageway.

The council will also complete restoration improvement works on the adjoining L6081 and L10101 local roads.

Because council offices are closed due to COVID-19, the plans can only be viewed online at www.kerrycoco.ie <http://www.kerrycoco.ie>, but the council has extended the time they’re available until May 29th.

They’ve also extended the deadline for submissions and observations until June 12th.