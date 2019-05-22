Time to Reform the Register of Electors – May 22nd, 2019

By
Admin
-

The call’s been made by Dr Adrian Kavanagh from Maynooth University’s Department of Geography, following the publication of the supplementary register of electors in Kerry. There are reports that the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission is now investigating an allegation of interference with the register relating to the Killarney Electoral Area.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR