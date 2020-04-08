More time for Glenbeigh lotto ticket holders to claim prizes

The owners of two €500,000 Lottery tickets sold in Glenbeigh are getting more time to claim their prizes.

The National Lottery has announced that all winners, regardless of amount, will now have three extra months to claim their winnings in a bid to get people to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This affects Lotto, Euromillions, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions players who won prizes in draws from January 9th up until the week of July 5th.

People who won a prize on scratch card games that were due to expire in April will now have until August 1st to claim their winnings.

Two half-a-million-euro Euromillion tickets sold in Glenbeigh in February and March remain unclaimed and the National Lottery is urging the holders to make contact over the phone.