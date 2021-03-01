Is It Time To Enter A Senior Soccer Side From Kerry Into The League Of Ireland?

There are Kerry U13, U15, U17 and U19 soccer teams. They’ve been a huge success in recent years, taking part in the ultra-competitive League of Ireland underage scene. However, what happens to those players once their time with the underage setup ends.

Yes, some might move on to other pastures, whether they be in the League of Ireland or cross channel.

However, there are lots who would be more than content to continue their career while living in the county.

Is it time for a Kerry senior soccer side? And, if so, what are the potential barriers?

Brendan Moloney Kerry U17 manager and Billy Dennehy Kerry U19 manager, KDL Secretary John O Regan and Soccer correspondent Padraig Harnett.