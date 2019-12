Due to the Orange Weather warning, Na Gaeils Munster Junior Football final, due to be played in the afternoon, has been brought forward.

They are in action against CJ Kickhams Mullinahone in the AIB Munster Junior Football Final.

The game is still taking place in Mallow, but now at the earlier time of 11:00.

The O Donoghue Cup final , which is due to take place this afternoon, a decision will be made by the East Kerry Board at 11 o Clock as to wether or not the game will take place.