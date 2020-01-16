Tim O’Shea, Laurel Court and formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this Sunday (Jan 19th) from 3pm to 5pm, with removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee at 5pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.