Walnut Grove, Ardfert.

Sadly missed by his loving nephew, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Tim Meehan with Requiem Mass being celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon in St Brendan’s Church, Ardfert followed by interment in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

