Tim Keenan, Dunmaniheen, Killorglin and late of Cloonmagunane, Tibohine, Co. Roscommon and London.

A private family Funeral will take place for Tim, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh, on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m, which will be live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page), with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to I.C.U, Cork University, Hospital or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Predeceased by his partner Mary (Stack) and his parents John and Josie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his siblings Pake, Mary, Josie, John, Agnes, Finola, Bernadette, Helena and Peter, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends in Ireland and U.K.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

