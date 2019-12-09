Tim Healy (Shine), Countess Grove, Killarney and formerly of Kilgarvan.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 10th) at 6.45pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.  No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.  House Strictly Private please.

