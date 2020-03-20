TII monitoring and assessing condition of Tralee canal road wall

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is monitoring and assessing the condition of the wall along the Tralee canal road.

The update followed a motion by Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr O’Brien called on Kerry County Council to immediately assess the canal road on the side of the safety barrier as it has begun to deteriorate in up to four locations.

The council says further investigation may be needed to establish the cause of the issues and to help develop a design solution.