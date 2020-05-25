Tidy Towns groups in Kerry told funding will still be available

Funding will still be available to Tidy Towns groups in Kerry despite the national competition not going ahead this year due to COVID-19.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring allocated €1.4 million to groups last September to allow them prepare for the 2020 competition.

The Minister has announced that any unspent funds can be used by Tidy Towns groups to help with activities when the COVID-19 restrictions are eased or to prepare for the 2021 competition.

Last year, there were four gold Tidy Towns awards for Kerry; Listowel, Kenmare, Killarney, and Tralee; 45 communities in Kerry took part in the competition.