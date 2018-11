Most of Wednesday’s second and third level games were called-off due to the stormy weather but of the two games with local interest that did go ahead…

Kerry College of Further Education Tralee were beaten 3-19 to 2-12 by Waterford IT in the Higher Education Division 4 Football League Final.

Yesterday’s Shane Murphy Cup game between St Joseph’s Ballybunnion and Ennistymon CBS finished in a draw.





The final score in Adare was 2-09 a-piece.