Thursday Racing Preview

Kerry Jockey Oisín Murphy started Day 2 of Ascot with a storming comeback victory aboard the 12/1 Sir Busker.

Leo Powell of the Irish Field reckons he’s got a better group of horses for Day 3…

The main feature at Ascot is the Gold Cup, where Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius are looking to win a historic 3rd Gold Cup in a row.

Murphy looks to put a stop to that streak as he takes “Technician” for his first start of 2020.

Leo Powell believes that Technicians fresh legs could be the spark needed to provide an upset.

The going at Ascot is Good to Soft following 11mm of rain since yesterday’s meeting.

The Gold Cup runs at 3.35 with Dettoris Stradivarius at 11/8 on favourite and Murphy’s Technician at 3/1.

Redcar is off at 4.20 with the going good (good to firm in places)

Today’s homecard is in Fairyhouse – the going is good to firm (firm in places)