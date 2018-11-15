THURSDAY NIGHT IS BINGO NIGHT AT ST.MARY’S PARISH HALL KILLARNEY

By
receptionradiokerry
-

THURSDAY NIGHT IS BINGO NIGHT AT ST.MARY’S PARISH HALL KILLARNEY , €3,400 MUST BE WON ON THE NIGHT , -ALSO TONIGHT’S JACKPOT STANDS AT €3,600 .FOR A GREAT NIGHT OUT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS SEE YOU AT THE PARISH HALL AT 9PM .

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR