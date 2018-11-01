Thursday night is Bingo night at St Mary’s Parish Hall Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Thursday night is bingo night at St Mary’s Parish hall Killarney. €3,400 must be won on the night, also tonight’s jackpot stands at €3,200. For a great night out with family & friends, see you at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 9pm.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR