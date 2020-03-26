Thursday Morning Sports Update

TENNIS

Wimbledon could be facing cancellation with a meeting of the All England Club set for next week.

The event is due to start in London on June 29th.

A postponement of the grass court grand slam may be a difficult option to execute, and the tournament will not be played behind closed doors.

GAELIC GAMES

All GAA facilities are to remain closed until April 19th.

Director General Tom Ryan’s requested that all pitches, walkways and gathering areas be sealed off in line with new government guidelines.

Ryan says they’re working hard to ensure the GAA is in the best possible state when games are allowed resume.

This means GAA players will not be able to train individually on club pitches until April 19th at the earliest.

SOCCER

Premier League players may be asked to defer their pay by up to 30 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The crisis may force Barcelona into making a 70 percent deferral.

Here at home, Dundalk are one of the League of Ireland clubs that will continue to pay their players.

Their boss Vinny Perth has to manage his squad in a different way now.

RUGBY

Staying with the effects of the coronavirus on sport, Ronan O’Gara has been detailing what things are like in France during the pandemic.

The former Munster out half is a La Rochelle coach.