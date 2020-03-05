Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Eric Dier is facing a lengthy ban for confronting a fan in the stands after Tottenham’s FA Cup fifth round defeat by Norwich City last night.

Dier remonstrated with a supporter who was apparently insulting his brother.

Republic of Ireland underage striker Adam Idah (PRON: EE-dah) scored for the Canaries in the shoot out, as his international team-mate Troy Parrott missed.

Norwich won 3-2 on penalties.

Jose Mourinho didn’t think what Dier did was right, but he understands his motivation.

The draw for the quarter-finals sees the holders Manchester City travel to Newcastle United, Leicester City are at home to Chelsea and Sheffield United will host Arsenal.

Norwich will play the winners of the encounter involving Derby County and Manchester United tonight.

Kick off at Pride Park is at 7.45.

The Republic of Ireland women’s side continue their quest for Euro 2021 qualification tonight.

Vera Pauw’s (pr: Pow’s) side welcome Greece to Tallaght Stadium.

Three-points for Ireland tonight would move them closer to securing at least a playoff spot in Group I.

Kick-off is at 7.15.

RUGBY

The Six Nations match between Italy and England, scheduled for Saturday week in Rome, is set to be postponed today.

Over 100 people have died in Italy of the coronavirus, and all sporting events there are being played behind closed doors until April 3rd.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy tees off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida today, bidding for a second win in three years in the event.

The world number one has yet to win in 2020.

Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington are also in the field.

RACING

There’s a 7-race card today at Thurles, with the first going to post there at 2.05.

The going is soft to heavy, heavy in places.

In the UK…

Wincanton – soft, good to soft in places – 1.50

Southwell – standard – 2.00

Carlisle – heavy – 2.15

Newcastle – standard – 4.55