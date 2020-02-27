Thursday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

Six Nations and IRFU officials are holding further discussions as to when to hold the postponed Ireland v Italy match, which was called off yesterday due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The cancellation extends to the women’s and under-20’s games against Italy with the latter on course for a Grand Slam.

SOCCER

It’s advantage Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid.

They’ll return to the Etihad Stadium in three-weeks’ time with a 2-1 first leg lead over the 13-time winners of the competition.

A second half header from Gabriel Jesus (pr: Zhay-zoose) and a Kevin De Bruyne (pr: Broy-neh) penalty turned the game in City’s favour after Real took the lead through Isco.

Real captain Sergio Ramos was shown a late red card in last night’s game as well.

It was a bad night for Juventus (pr: Yoo-ven-tuss) who went down 1-nil away to Lyon.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolves and Celtic are all hoping to join Rangers in the Europa League last-16 this evening.

Wolves are almost certainly through without kicking a ball – they take a 4-nil lead into the second leg of their tie with Espanyol.

Manchester United and Bruges are tied at a goal apiece ahead of tonight’s second leg at Old Trafford.

Arsenal entertain Olympiakos tonight, holding a 1-nil first leg lead over their Greek guests.

While Celtic and Copenhagen are tied at 1-1 with tonight’s second leg at Parkhead.

Leeds United are back to within four points of Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion after a 1-nil victory at struggling Middlesbrough last night.

Fulham are up to third after they beat Swansea City by the same score line.

At the other end of the table Barnsley moved off the bottom with a 1-nil win at Hull City, while Wigan are now only in the relegation places on goal difference after their 2-nil victory at Reading.

Elsewhere Sheffield Wednesday edged Charlton 1-nil, while Blackburn against Stoke and Millwall versus Birmingham both finished nil-nil.

GOLF

A number of golfers will be looking to make the most of world number one Rory McIlroy’s absence from the latest PGA Tour event in Florida.

Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are among the contenders going into day one at Palm Beach.

McIlroy is taking a week off.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Clonmel this afternoon from 2 o’clock.

The going is heavy.

In the UK the meeting at Taunton has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

They run at

Musselburgh – soft, heavy in places – from 1 o’clock

Ludlow – soft, heavy in places – 1.40

Newcastle – standard to slow – 1.55

Chelmsford City – standard – 5.30