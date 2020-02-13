Thursday Morning Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

The Gaelic Players Association have called inter-county games a “revenue-generating machine” as they reacted strongly to the GAA’s Annual Report.

GAA Director General Tom Ryan said the near 30-million euro spent on preparing and fielding inter-county teams was “unsustainable”.

But CEO of the Players’ Association Paul Flynn said such claims paint inter-county players as the GAA’s “problem child”.

SOCCER

West Brom moved six-points clear at the top of the Championship last night with a 2-1 win away to Reading.

Fulham missed the chance to go second in the table as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Millwall.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne scored for Preston who stay in the playoff spots with a 2-nil win at Stoke.

Ireland striker James Collins scored the only goal as struggling Luton beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-nil.

Celtic hammered Hearts 5-0 to open up a 10 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Rangers lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy tees off as world number 1 for the first time in nearly five years today.

He’s grouped with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay for the opening round of the Genesis Open on the US PGA Tour in Los Angeles.

The County Down golfer doesn’t want to relinquish his ranking.

OLYMPICS

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics insist they’re not considering putting off or cancelling this summer’s Games because of the coronavirus.

April’s Chinese F1 Grand Prix has been postponed in response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 strain.

Vice president of the International Olympic Committee John Coates says he’s monitoring the situation closely alongside Japanese officials.

RACING

Today’s meeting at Clonmel is off due to a waterlogged track.

In the UK, Fontwell and Kelso are also off but there is racing on soft ground at Leicester from 2 o’clock and on the standard track at Chelmsford City from 5.30.