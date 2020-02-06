Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Heung Min Son scored a late penalty to send Spurs into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

But Jose Mourinho’s side were made to work for the win against Southampton – it finished 3-2 at the new White Hart Lane.

Shane Long scored the first goal for the Saints and Danny Ings gave the away side a 2-1 lead with 20 minutes to play.

Lucas Moura levelled things up 12 minutes from time and then Son won a penalty four minutes from time – he made no mistake from the spot to set up a fifth round meeting with Norwich City.

Without Harry Kane, Mourinho is hoping he can cope with a striker shortage.

Celtic remain seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 4-nil win away to Motherwell last night.

Second placed Rangers won 2-1 at home to Hibernian to stay in touch.

Romanian Ianis Hagi scored the winner on his first start for Rangers on the day his father, Gheorghe Hagi turned 55.

RUGBY

Ireland continue their build up today to Saturday’s Six Nations match with Wales in Dublin.

It’s reported Garry Ringrose and Andrew Conway could be in line for new deals to stay in Ireland after James Ryan penned a 3 year central contract with the IRFU yesterday.

GOLF

Fresh from his win at the Saudi International, Graeme McDowell’s in the field for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which gets underway later today.

Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington are also in action in California.

RACING

There’s a 7-race card this afternoon at Thurles beginning at 1.15.

The going on the Tipperary track is yielding, good to yielding in places.

There are four meetings in the UK

Huntingdon – 1pm – good to soft

Chelmsford City – 1.10 – standard

Doncaster – 1.23 – good to soft, good in places

Newcastle – 4.30 – standard