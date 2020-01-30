Thursday Morning Sports Update

TENNIS

American Sofia Kenin has reached her first Grand Slam tennis singles final.

She upset the home favourite and top seed Ashleigh Barty 7-6, 7-5 at the Australian Open this morning.

14th seed Kenin will meet Garbine Muguruza (PRON: Moo-gu-ruth-ah) in the decider after the Spaniard won her semi-final by the same scoreline.

There’s a combined 36 Grand Slam titles between the first of the men’s semi finalists this morning.

Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic.

Federer hasn’t beaten the Serb on an outdoor hardcourt since the 2015 Cinicinnati Masters.

SOCCER

Liverpool moved 19-points clear at the top of the Premier League table last night.

Mo Salah scored from the penalty spot and provided the assist for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal which secured a 2-nil win away to West Ham.

The defeat leaves West Ham outside of the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

Liverpool have now beaten every team in the Premier League this season, but their manager Jurgen Klopp is just living in the moment.

Manchester City endured a nervy night and a defeat at the hands of their neighbours before booking their place in the Carabao Cup final.

A first half strike from Nemanja Matic (pr: Nem-an-ya Mat-itch) gave Manchester United a 1-nil win at the Etihad Stadium.

But City won 3-2 on aggregate to set up a Wembley date with Aston Villa.

And their midfielder Kevin De Bruyne feels they were the better side over the two games.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes will complete his move from Sporting to Manchester United today.

The Portugal international will cost United 55-million euro, but that fee could extend to 80 million depending on various bonuses.

GOLF

Gavin Green and Tom Lewis share the lead on day one of the European Tour’s Saudi International.

The duo are 4 under par.

There are three Irish players in the field.

Shane Lowry tees off at 9.35 Irish time in the company of world number one Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.

Graeme McDowell and Cormac Sharvin are also in the line up.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Limerick this afternoon with the first off at five-to-1.

The going there is soft to heavy-soft in places.

In the UK there are meetings at…

Southwell – standard – 12.50

Wincanton – soft – 1.10

Ffos Las – Soft, heavy-soft in places 1.35

Chelmsford City – standard – 5 o’clock