Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (PRON: Sol-shar) is keen to go into the transfer market following last night’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to Burnley.

The club’s owners, the Glazer family, were subject to negative chants from a wide section of supporters at Old Trafford.

United have now lost more Premier League games under Solskjaer than they have won since he was appointed permanent boss.

The Norwegian says it’s all still a work in progress.

Leicester City got back to winning ways with a 4-1 defeat of West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham gained their first league victory of 2020 with a 2-1 dismissal of Norwich City at the new White Hart Lane.

Tonight, runaway leaders Liverpool go to Wolves for an 8pm start at Molineux (PRON: Molly-new).

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says Wolves know how to play.

In the FA Cup 3rd Round, Tranmere entertain Premier League side Watford at Prenton Park where there’s a 7.45 start.

The winners of tonight’s replay will face Manchester United on Sunday.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest both slipped up last night in their pursuit of an automatic promotion place in the Championship.

The Londoners are now three points adrift of second placed Leeds after they could only draw nil-nil at Charlton.

Forest are up to fourth – four points from the top two – as they were held 1-all by Reading.

GAELIC GAMES

I-T Carlow booked a first ever Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final appearance at the expense of Letterkenny I-T last night, and in the most dramatic fashion.

A late goal from Letterkenny’s Caoimhín Marley looked to have secured extra-time.

But Adam Steed found the net for I-T Carlow to secure a place in next week’s final.

They’ll face DCU after David Garland’s seven-point salvo helped them to a 1-15 to 3-point win over UCD.

RACING

The Thyestes Chase over 3 miles is the feature at Gowran Park this afternoon.

18 runners will go to post at 3pm.

The first on the card is off at 12.45.

In the UK…

Fakenham – good to soft, soft in places – 12.25

Southwell – standard to slow – 12.40

Wetherby – soft – 1.05

Newcastle – standard – 4.30